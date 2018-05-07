A look at Avesh Khan and other exciting Indian fast bowlers in IPL 2018

The best part of the IPL is that it throws out a lot of surprises as far as raw and exciting talent is concerned, especially bringing unknown Indian fast bowlers into the limelight.

Avesh Khan – The Best of the Lot!

One of the young fast bowlers who has caught my attention this season is Avesh Khan, who is currently playing for Delhi Daredevils.

Let’s have a look at some of the promising new fast bowlers for India:

Avesh Khan

Bought by Delhi Daredevils for Rs 75 lakh (US$110,000), Avesh Khan has come out of nowhere. Delhi Daredevils has messed up big time by not unleashing this speedster in their earlier games. The result of that is already seen with the team struggling to make it to the IPL 2018 play-offs with Avesh Khan warming the bench for five out of nine matches.

Lack of time and the need to go to bed early means most of the professionals may find it difficult to watch IPL live on television; however people like me can catch up with the IPL highlights, wickets and other turning points of the matches on HotStar, especially to check out the exciting young batsmen and bowlers.

From what I saw about Avesh Khanis that he can bowl over 145kmph, which is the first quality to be eligible for a genuine fast bowler. He has the ability to hit the deck hard and can make the batsmen hurry off the pitch while extracting fair amount of bounce. This makes the Madhya Pradesh fast bowler different from other genuine Indian fast bowlers like Umesh Yadav, Varun Aaron and others.Avesh Khan can really put his weight behind the ball with the strong built that he has got along with his height, reminding me slightly of Sri Lanka’s Dilhara Fernando.

Avesh Khan hasn’t really pulled out an outstanding performance yet for Delhi Daredevils but he has shown his potential to become the next fast bowler for Team India. It is now the right time for the Indian team management to bring him under their watch and prepare him for higher challenges, and turn him into a world class fast bowler.

Avesh Khan has his basics right, a solid action that is repeatable and the ability to bowl with an upright seam. He could well be the next great fast bowler for India after Javagal Srinath and Zaheer Khan.

Other new exciting Indian fast bowlers making their mark in the recent times are KM Arif and the three U19 speedsters Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi and Ishan Porel.

KM Arif

KM Arif is a Kerala fast bowler who can bowl consistently over 140kmph with an economical run up. He mostly likes to bowl short of length but does have a decent yorker. Currently, KM Arif is playing for the Chennai Super Kings and although he may not be a straightforward pick in the future, he could get some chances for the Indian team here and there.

Kamlesh Nagarkoti

Kamlesh Nagarkoti is a gem of a bowler, who is as precious as Sachin Tendulkar, and needs to be taken care by the BCCI for the good of Indian cricket. He may not have a strong personality, but there is some magic with Kamlesh Nagarkoti that helps him bowl at express speeds of well over 145kmph. This Rajasthan fast bowler was snapped up for a whopping Rs 3 crore by Kolkata Knight Riders, but an injury has sidelined him from the IPL. It is up to the BCCI to nurture Kamlesh Nagarkoti to see if he can indeed turn out to be the greatest bowler in Indian cricketing history.

Shivam Mavi

Shivam Mavi reminds me of Umesh Yadav, can bowl quick at around 145kmph and looks to be more of a swing bowler. Alongside Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi made sure that Indian cricket fans were showing more interest in watching the India U19 team play in the recent U19 World Cup instead of the main team’s outing against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. Currently, Shivam Mavi is in action with the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Ishan Porel

Here is another fast bowler to watch out for. Bengal pacer Ishan Porel doesn’t have the express pace of Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Shivam Mavi, but with his height of 6ft 3inch could well be a Glenn McGrath kind of bowler for India in the future.