Accused person in Hyderabad techie Srinivas Kuchibhotla murder gets life sentence

The accused person in the murder of Hyderabad techie Srinivas Kuchibhotla has been sentenced to life by the US court.

Srinivas Kuchibhotla’s wife, Sunayana Dumala welcomed the court’s decision. Srinivas Kuchibhotla was murdered by a US Navy veteran, Adam W Purinton a month after Trump’s inaugurationwhich led to serious concerns among Indians in US.

Srinivas Kuchibhotla was murdered at a bar in the city of Olathe in Kansas last year. It was a racially motivated hate crime that led to the tragic death of Indian techie. Purinton aged 52 yelled at 32 year old Srinivas before he opened fire and shouted “Get out of my country”, when Srinivas and his friends were at Austin’s Bar and Grill in Olathe city on February 22 last year.

He died after he was shifted to hospital and his friend Alok Madasani suffered injuries. Another man Ian Grillot who intervened was also shot.

US President Donald Trump was also criticized for not uttering a word against the incident, However, he spoke about it in an address to the Congress. Sunayana Dumala was invited to Donald Trump’s first State of the Union address in January this year.

Adam W Purinton got maximum punishment for the murders and sentenced to 165 months each for the two murders. He would be eligible for parole in 50 years and he was likely to spend the rest of his life in prison. He is also charged of federal hate crime and firearm charges that may result in death penalty. He pleaded not guilty in the federal case.

Adam W Purinton pleaded guilty to the charges in Srinivas Kuchibhotla murder case in March this year. He was charged with first-degree murder in Srinivas and two counts of attempted first-degree murder for shooting Alok Madasani.

Sunayana Dumala said: “Today’s sentencing in the murder of my husband will not bring back my Srinu, but it sends a strong message that hate is never acceptable”.

She added: “I want to thank the District Attorney’s office and the Olathe police for their efforts to bring this man to justice”.

Srinivas Kuchibhotla grew up in Hyderabad and left for US to study engineering at the University of Texas at El Paso. He then bought a house, got married and planned to start a family. He and his friend Alok Madasani were aviation systems engineers for GPS manufacturer Garmin. Alok Madasani said that they met regularly at the Austin’s Bar and Grill where the shooting took place.

Purinton was caught at a nearby restaurant where he had allegedly boasted of killing Middle Easterners.