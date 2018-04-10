Actor Madhavan’s son Vedaant wins first International medal in swimming

It is a proud moment for actor Madhavan as his son Vedaant Madhavan won the first International medal for India in swimming. The young swimmer displayed his medal and certificate and Madhavan took it to twitterto share his joyous moment.

He wrote: “Proud moment for Sarita and I as Vedaant wins his first medal for India in an international swim meet in Thailand today. Thank you for all your blessings.”

Vedaant Madhavan also won a bronze medal at the Thailand Age Group Swimming Championships 2018 in 1500m Freestyle.

Many celebrities who know Madhavan congratulated the young swimmer in the social media. Many actors like Arya, Neetu Chandra congratulated Vedaant.