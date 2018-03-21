Actress Radhika Apte talks about unpleasant experience with Telugu co-star

Kabali actress Radhika Apte spoke about her unpleasant experience with a well known Telugu co-actor with whom she worked with previously, in her recent interview.

Radhika Apte and Rajkumar Rao were present in a talk show hosted by Neha Dhupia in which the Kabali actress spoke about her unpleasant experience she had.

Radhika Apte said: “It was my first day on the sets of a Telugu film. I was lying down, because I was unwell. This male actor walked in. I did not even know him, and he started tickling my feet. I was told he was quite influential,” .

She added: “But I got up and I snapped at him in front of everybody. And I looked at him and said, ‘Don’t ever, ever do that to me’. I was so angry, I told him ‘ever, ever’. He was so shocked, because he didn’t expect that. But he never touched me again!”. The name of the Telugu actor was not revealed.

Radhika Apte also said that she had a different experience working with Rajinikanth and called him the nicest and the most wonderful human being. She said that nothing like other incidents happened to her on the film sets with Rajinikanth.