Airport like railway stations to set up first in India in MP and Gujarat in 2019

India is all set to have its first airport like railway stations in 2019 in the states of Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat in Habibganj and Gandhinagar respectively as part of the railway’s Rs one lakh crore station redevelopment programme.

Madhya Pradesh’s Habibganj railway station will be ready by December and Gujarat’s Gandhinagar station will get ready by January 2019 as said by SK Lohia, the Indian Railway Station Development Corporation (IRSDC) Managing Director and CEO. He added that the redeveloped Gandhinagar station will get inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

SK Lohia said: “The entire responsibility of maintenance and revenue generation from these stations lies with the IRSDC and we have to make sure that these stations are revenue surplus and to the extent that it can be invested back in the maintenance and development of the station,”.

The maintenance cost of Habibganj station will range in between Rs 4-5 crore after getting fully ready and the estimated revenue will range between Rs 6.5 to 7 crore per annum with a planned increase to more than Rs 10 crore profit per annum.

The complete Habibganj Station redevelopment project will be Rs 450 crore project, of which Rs 100 crore would be spent for station redevelopment and Rs 350 crore on commercial development.

The advanced amenities at the station will include 600 additional waiting benches, cleaner toilets, retail areas IRSDC is exploring other ideas like video-game zones and virtual museums.

The Habibgang new-look station will have a glass dome-like structure and will have facilities like food plazas and cafeterias and a plush waiting lounge.

Another airport like station will be set up in Gandhinagar and its foundation stone was laid by PM Modi in January 2017 and will join Habibgang.

Lohia said that 42% of the civil work has already been completed and it will be ready in time to hold the Vibrant Gujarat Summit in January 2019.

This 250 crore redevelopment project is a SPV between Gujarat state government and IPSDC and will have a 5-star hotel with 300-rooms and its centre piece will be right above the tracks. The ground floor of the 5-star hotel will be built 22 metres above the ground with three buildings, combined to give the shape of the petals.