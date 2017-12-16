Ajinkya Rahane’s father arrested in Kolhapur car accident which kills old woman

Kolhapur car accident : Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane seems to be having a bad time with his career and also his personal life after reports emerged that his father Madhukar Baburao Rahane was arrested on Friday morning for being involved in a car accident that caused the death of a woman in Kolhapur, Maharashtra.

As per reports, Ajinkya Rahane’s father Madhukar Baburao Rahane was driving a Hyundai i20 car on National Highway No 4 which hit a 67-year-old woman who unfortunately succumbed to her injuries in a government hospital.

Madhukar Baburao Rahane was out on bail as per the latest updates about the Kolhapur car accident.

Ajinkya Rahane’s father was taking out his family to a vacation in Tarkarli, Maharashtra by taking the Pune-Bengaluru highway. The accident took place in Kagal, reports the Indian Express.

Madhukar Baburao Rahane was booked under section 304 A, 289, 337 and 338 by the Kagal Police Station.

Ajinkya Rahane’s mother Sujata Rahane and his sister Apurva were reported to be in the car at the time of the Kolhapur car accident.

According to reports on the Ajinkya Rahane father car accident, Madhukar Baburao Rahane lost control of the Hyundai i20 and hit Ashatai Kamble, a senior citizen. Despite being admitted in a hospital, the Kolhapur car accident victim could not survive.

We will have to see if this incident will have any impact on Ajinkya Rahane’s batting in the upcoming India Tour of South Africa 2018 as he is one of the most important batsmen for the team.