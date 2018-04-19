Akshay Kumar injures his ribs during Kesari shooting, refuses to leave film sets

Akshay Kumar has become one actor who has been working in socially relevant films for some time now like Jolly LLB 2 and Toilet Ek Prem Katha.

He made audience to rethink a lot on social issues. His recently released film PadMan is focusing on menstrual hygiene and received positive response from all over.

He works a lot to give his best in his roles. As per the latest reports, Akshay Kumar got his rib injured while he was shooting for the action-heavy climax sequence of his film Kesari, the shooting of which took place in Wai in Satara district of Maharashtra.

Akshay Kumar was reportedly advised complete rest but he refused to take rest and retired in an accommodation in Wai , even though chopper was available at standby.

Akshay Kumar will rest for some time and will then decide on the next schedule of the shooting. Akshay Kumar is awaiting the release of his other films Gold and 2.0.