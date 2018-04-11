Algeria plane crash : Hundreds dead as plane crashes near Boufarik airport

At least 257 passengers were killed when an Algerian military plane crashed near Boufarik airport on Wednesday.

The Algerian plane crashed into a field after few minutes of take off at Boufarik aiport, southwest of Algiers. It was an Ilyushin Il-76 transport plane as said by a military source.

The local TV footage shows black smoke eminating near a motorway and a crowd of security officials who stood in a field near the plane crash site. The tail fin of the Algerian plane could be seen above olive trees, with smoke and flames coming out from the wreckage.

After the Algeria plane crash, hundreds of ambulances and dozens of fire trucks rushed to the spot.

The possible victims of Algeria plane crash included 26 members of the Western Saharan Polisario independence movement, as reported by an official in Algeria’s ruling FLN party.



The plane was heading to Tindouf in Algeria’s south, home to camps for refugees from a long-running territorial dispute in Western Sahara when it crashed.