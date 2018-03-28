Amitabh Bachchan reveals his look from Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy

Bollywood Megastar Amitabh Bachchan revealed his look from Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy in which he is doing a cameo and shared a look test and he was seen with long grey hair and beard.

Amitabh Bachchan reached Hyderabad to shoot for his part in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, film based on the life of Rayalaseema freedom fighter, Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy. The actor is roped in for a special appearance in the movie which he announced in his blog.

Sharing his photo, he wrote: “Dear friend Chiranjeevi, that majestic super star and icon from the world of Andhra and Telugu cinema, requests for a guest appearance in his magnum opus, on a most valiant period character that he portrays, and I agree…

“So am off to begin its shoot in Hyderabad… In a few hours… the first look tests of which seem to be somewhat, thus… These are not the final, but close,”.

“… To bring in a character, attempt to put me in situations that resemble the above… Cannot really deny their choice… The days of yore are over… I mean they could never be reborn as this for example.”

Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in 102 Not Out in which he will be seen as a father for his 75-year old son, played by Rishi Kapoor. He will also be seen in YRF’s Thugs of Hindostan with Aamir Khan.