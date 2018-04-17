Bhumika Chawla begins shoot for Samantha’s U-Turn Telugu remake

Bhumika Chawla made her comeback with Nani’s MCA in which she played the role of Nani’s sister-in-law. Now she grabbed another important role for Samantha Akkineni starrer U-Turn Telugu remake.

Bhumika signed few other films in Telugu and she is doing a cameo appearance in Naga Chaitanya’s Savyasachi. She is also doing a prominent role in super hit Kannada film U-Turn Telugu remake in which she will reprise the role of Radhika Chetan.

Bhumika Chawla in MCA Middle Class Abbayi

Bhumika has started shooting her part for U-Turn Telugu remake as she joined the sets last week in Rajahmundry from Saturday. She is expected to complete her shooting part in one stretch.

U-Turn is a paranormal thriller and the story revolves around the mystery behind the death of motorists after they break traffic rules on a particular flyover.

U-Turn Telugu remake went on floors in February in Rajahmundry. Pawan Kumar is directing the film and Samantha Akkineni is seen in the lead role. Naren is seen in a pivotal role in the film.

