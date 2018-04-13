Bigg Boss Malayalam to start soon, Mohanlal to host Bigg Boss Malayalam?

Bigg Boss is a popular reality show and Bigg Boss Malayalam is expected to be aired in the last week of June.

As per the latest reports, actor Mohanlal will be the host for Bigg Boss Malayalam season 1. Bigg Boss has gained a lot of popularity in other languages.

Whatever the language, Bigg Boss concept is same and there will be 15 contestants in the show that include celebrities from both small and big screen. Bigg Boss Malayalam season 1 house will be located in Kochi.

It was earlier reported that Mammootty or Suresh Gopi will be hosting the show but the latest addition to the news is the Malayalam megastar, Mohanlal will be hosting the show.

Mohanlal has recently hosted Lalsalam, a chat show with actors and crew from popular movies. In the Bigg Boss show, contestants from all locks of life, mostly celebrities will be locked in a common house. The contestants will compete each other to win a grand prize and save themselves from elimination based on public votes. Most of them are from movies, fashion industry etc.