Bigg Boss Telugu 2 promo out, auditions open for common people

The first promo of Bigg Boss Telugu 2 is out and the final list of participants for the second season has not been finalized yet.

However, in addition to celebrities, the Bigg Boss Telugu 2 will have commoners who will be handpicked through auditions.

Audition for Bigg Boss Telugu 2 is open and a 51 second promo confirms the same as it was released recently by the channel.

Bigg Boss Telugu 2 promo video features Bigg Boss Telugu season 1 ex-particiapnt Deeksha Panth and a group of newbies auditioning for the show. The further details about the auditions are yet to be revealed.



Bigg Boss Telugu 2 is all set to hit the TV in the second week of June and is expected to be hosted by Nani. The pre-production activity is already underway.

Unlike the first season, Bigg Boss 2 will reportedly shot in an exclusive set erected at Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad.

In Bigg Boss Telugu 1, 16 celebrities participated and actor Siva Balaji became the winner.