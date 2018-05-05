Bigg Boss Telugu 2 promo out, auditions open for common people
The first promo of Bigg Boss Telugu 2 is out and the final list of participants for the second season has not been finalized yet.
However, in addition to celebrities, the Bigg Boss Telugu 2 will have commoners who will be handpicked through auditions.
Audition for Bigg Boss Telugu 2 is open and a 51 second promo confirms the same as it was released recently by the channel.
Bigg Boss Telugu 2 promo video features Bigg Boss Telugu season 1 ex-particiapnt Deeksha Panth and a group of newbies auditioning for the show. The further details about the auditions are yet to be revealed.
Bigg Boss Telugu 2 is all set to hit the TV in the second week of June and is expected to be hosted by Nani. The pre-production activity is already underway.
Unlike the first season, Bigg Boss 2 will reportedly shot in an exclusive set erected at Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad.
In Bigg Boss Telugu 1, 16 celebrities participated and actor Siva Balaji became the winner.