Black Buck poaching case: Salman Khan found guilty, four other actors acquitted

Salman Khan found guilty for killing Black Bucks by Jodhpur court and he was convicted in 1998 Black Buck poaching case, other four actors Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Neelam and Sonali Bendre were acquitted who had accompanied him in that hunting trip 20 years ago.

Police personnel have been deployed outside the Jodhpur court ahead of verdict in Salman Khan’s Blackbuck poaching case. Other actors who accompanied him, if found guilty will receive similar punishment. The maximum jail term in this case will be for six years and minimum one year of imprisonment.

Salman Khan is the main accused person for killing two Blackbucks in Kankani village near Jodhpur in 1998 while he was shooting for his film ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’.

Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Neelam and Sonali Bendre who are involved in this case have been charged under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

The date for the judgement in the 20-year old case has been issued by the Jodhpur District Presiding Officer, Devkumar Khatri of the Jodhpur Chief Judicial Magistrate Court on March 25.