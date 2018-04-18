Bus carrying marriage party falls off bridge in Madhya Pradesh, 21 killed

At least 21 people were killed and more than 20 got injured when a bus carrying a marriage party fell off a bridge into the dry Son riverbed near Amelia village in Sidhi at 10 PM on Tuesday.

Sidhi is located at a distance of around 560 km from the state capital Bhopal and Amelia is 65 km from Sidhi district headquarters.

At the time of accident, there were around 45 people travelling in the bus and the driver of the bus lost control and fell off the bridge after breaking the dividers.

The bus was heading to Sidhi for the marriage from Singrauli district. Rescue team arrived at the spot and is taking the injured to the district hospital.

Mujjabbil Khan who is a resident of Harrabirji village was getting married. Their village comes under Devsar tehsil of Singrauli district. The marriage procession was going to Pamaria village under Sihawal tehsil of Sidhi district.

MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakhs to the kin of the deceased and the injured people will get a compensation of Rs 50,000.