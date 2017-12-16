Casualties reported in Indonesia earthquake today on Java Island

Indonesia earthquake news : A powerful earthquake of 6.5 magnitude as per the US Geological Survey (USGS) struck the Java Island on late Friday leaving a number of people dead and injured while bringing down buildings.

Jakarta, the capital city of Indonesia along with other cities on the Java Island faced the brunt of the earthquake.

A tsunami warning has been issued by authorities for the coastline of the island following the earthquake that occurred around midnight.

Indonesian television showed visuals of massive traffic on roads as people fled coastal areas fearing a possible tsunami.

According to the USGS, the epicentre of the Indonesian earthquake was located approximately 52km southwest of Tasikmalaya, at a depth of 92km.

There is no clarity on the number of deaths and the property damage in the latest Indonesia earthquake.

However, casualties have been indeed confirmed by Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, the spokesman of the National Disaster Mitigation Agency. Sutopo Purwo Nugroho reportedly said that there were news about buildings collapsing in Tasikmalaya city in western Java and in a number of western Java districts which means the number could be quite high.

Strong tremors were experienced for nearly 20 seconds in Jakarta and in other places, mainly in western and central Java.

MetroTV reporting on the Indonesia earthquake today said that a general hospital in the Banyumas town located in central Java town of was damaged and work was on to evacuate the patients.

Indonesia is prone to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions as the country is located on the Ring of Fire in the Pacific Ocean where 90% of the world’s earthquakes are recorded.