Chiranjeevi opens up about Prabhas Niharika marriage news, denies rumours

Prabhas has become one of the most eligible bachelor in Telugu film Industry after the success of Baahubali series.

He received thousands of marriage proposals all across the country and even overseas. Prabhas marriage has become the hot topic for media and is creating many rumours about his marriage.

The recent rumour is that Prabhas is going to marry Niharika Konidela, niece of Chiranjeevi. At last Niharika’s uncle Chiranjeevi kept an end to those rumours and released a statement saying that she is focusing on her career at present and rumours about her marriage should be stopped immediately.

Even before there was news that Prabhas and his co-star in Baahubali, Anushka were dating and both of them denied the rumours on several occasions.

On the career front, Prabhas is busy with his shooting for ‘Saaho’ alongside Shraddha Kapoor. The Saaho team will head to UAE to shoot for a chase sequence. Sujeet is directing the film, which will be released simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam.