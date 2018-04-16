Class 5 boy thrown off escalator in Express Avenue Mall, dies later

A class 5 boy aged 10 years was thrown off escalator on April 10 in one of Chennai’s popular shopping mall known as Express Avenue Mall in Royapettah and he succumbed to injuries on Saturday night.

The school boy was identified as Naveen Kanna from Driver’s Colony in Tondiarpet. On April 10, Naveen and his elder sister Geetha went to Express Avenue Mall in Royapettah to play video games.

After the incident, Naveen’s father, Sanil Kumar, an auto-rickshaw driver made a complaint that his son was thrown off from the second floor of the mall when Naveen’s bag got stuck in the escalator.

But according to the police, this incident took place when Naveen was trying to take a selfie from the second floor. Police said: “His bag got stuck in the railing of the escalator and he was thrown off,”.

CCTV footage showed that few shoppers on the ground floor were being taken aback when they saw boy falling in front of them.

The boy was rushed to Royapettah Government Hospital and was later shifted to Rajiv Gandhi Government general Hospital. But Naveen became unresponsive for the treatment and died on Saturday.

As per the Naveen’s post-mortem report, he suffered a crack in the skull and no external injury was reported.

Sanil Kumar blamed the mall management for poor safety measures and he sought action for his complaint against the mall management to Anna Salai police. Police registered a case and are carrying out the investigation.