Communal tension in Bhagalpur over Vikram Samvat procession leaves several injured

Communal tension in Bhagalpur : A communal clash had erupted in Bihar’s Bhagalpur on Saturday when a Vikram Samvat procession was taking place along a Muslim-dominated area, leaving nearly 20 people injured.

The Bhagalpur communal riots began when the Hindu procession was being objected by a group of people over loud music. It was stopped at Medninagar crossing, reported Zee News, which led to arguments and violent clashes as the two groups pelted stones at each other.

The Hindu procession was being headed by the BJP and the Sangh Parivar members like the RSS and Bajrang Dal on the occasion of the Hindu New Year.

As per reports, the Bhagalpur communal riots were triggered in Nathnagar police station area during the Hindu procession led by Union minister Ashwini Choubey’s son Arijit Choubey. The Vikram Samvat procession, had started from the Budhanath temple before reaching Nathnagar where trouble erupted following the objection of a Muslim group.

The communal tension in Bhagalpur lasted at least five hours. Police forces have been heavily deployed in the disturbed areas of Nathnagar and Mavalkhas. The government had ensured that internet connectivity wasn’t available to prevent the communal tension to spread across other parts.

Several shops bore the brunt of the latest communal tension in Bhagalpur. The Bhagalpur communal riots on Saturday saw at least 50 rounds of fire exchanged by both sides.