Cooking gas cylinder explodes in Meghalaya injuring eight

At least eight people were injured when a cooking gas cylinder blast took place in Meghalaya’s West Garo Hills district on Monday.

The incident took place when an immersion rod short-circuited setting fire to clothes which were hanging nearby and the fire blaze spread quickly that resulted in cylinder explosion.

The blaze was brought under control by the Fire and Emergency personnel of police with the help of local people and facilitated to shift the injured people to hospital quickly.

Nitish Ghosh aged 18, one of the victims who sustained grievous burn injuries on his back and neck and he was rushed to Guwahati for advanced medical treatment.