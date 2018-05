Cricket betting in Hyderabad : Police arrests 12 persons, seizes cash & mobiles

Police busted cricket betting racket in Hyderabad, arrested 12 persons and seized 15.5 lakh cash, 22 cell phones from the accused persons.

Anjani Kumar, Commissioner of Police in an interview with ANI said: , “Commissioner’s taskforce, East Zone team, Hyderabad, conducted simultaneous raids at four different places and busted a cricket betting racket and apprehended 12 accused persons and seized cash of 15.5 lakh and found Rs. 7,27,802 in two Axis bank accounts of Mahesh Maniyal”.

The accused persons in cricket betting were identified as Mahesh Maniyal, S Sai Kumar, Vijay Kumar Agarwal, Raj Kumar Rathod, U Vinodh Kumar, Padala Mahesh, Raakicheran, N Mukesh, Chintala Srinivas, Kunal Singh, Surjeet Singh Rana, Prakash singh, Vinay Modi, Pitti Pritesh, Raju, Rakesh and Gajanand Upadjyay.

