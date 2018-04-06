CWG 2018: India gets second gold for Sanjita Chanu in weightlifting

India gets second gold in CWG 2018 after Sanjita Chanu stood in first position in women’s 53 kg weightlifting event on Friday. This is the third medal for India in 21st Commonwealth Games for India.

Sanjita Chanu lifted a total of 192 kg and broke CWG record by lifting 84 kgs in snatch in women’s 53 kg weightlifting category. Her opponent Loa Dika Toua of Papua New Guinea lifted 182 kg anf Rachel Leblanc-Bazinet of Canada lifted 181 kg.

Sanjita Chanu previously won gold in 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games and with this win, she added yet another medal against her name at Gold Coast games.

Sanjita Chanu hails from Manipur and she broke CWG record by lifting 84 kgs in snatch and then went on to record 108 kg in clean and jerk.

In the 2014 Glasgow Games, she took part in women’s 48 kg weightlifting event and won gold with a total lift of 173 kg in 2014.

On Thursday, Mirabai Chanu and P Gururaja won gold and silver medal respectively and opened India’s medal tally in CWG 2018.