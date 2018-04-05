CWG 2018: Mirabai Chanu wins first gold for India in Women’s 48 kg weightlifting

Manipur’s Mirabai Chanu wins the first gold medal for India in 21st Common Wealth Games 2018 aka CWG 2018.

Mirabai Chanu wins gold medal in the women’s 48 kg weightlifting event that was conducted on Thursday after she lifted a total of 196 kg (86+110) and stood in the first place.

The Manipuri weightlifter Mirabai Chanu broke the Commonwealth Games record three times in six minutes. She smashed the Games record in snatch, pulling off clean lifts in all her three attempts by lifting 80 kg, 84 kg and 86 kg. She later lifted more than double her body weight of 103 kg, 107 kg and 110 kg in three consecutive attempts and claimed the clean and jerk and overall Games record.

Mirabai Chanu won silver at the CWG 2014 and was she was considered as a sure shot medal prospect for India as her personal record best of 194 kg stands ver 10 kg more than her nearest participant in the competition.

No other lifters in the competition have touched even 180 kg and her closest rival, Amanda Braddock of Canada have a personal best of 173 kg.

In CWG 2018, P Gururaja won a silver medal in the men’s 56 kg weightlifting event and opened up the India’s medal account in the present Common Wealth Games 2018.