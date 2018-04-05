CWG 2018: P Gururaja opens up India medal account by winning silver in weightlifting

Weightlifter P Gururaja opened up India medal account in 21st Common Wealth Games 2018 by winning silver in Men’s 58 kg event weightlifting on the first day of the Common Wealth Games.

P Gururaja aged 25 years equalled his personal best of 249 kg (111+138) and finished the event by settling at the second place in weightlifting on Thursday. P Gururaja is making his debut at CWG and made it a memorable one by winning silver.

Gold medal was won by Malaysian weightlifter Muhammad Izhar Ahmed (117+144), who is a three-time Commonwealth Championships medalist and broke the Games record for a snatch and overall lift.

Gururaja was at third place after snatch and he pulled off his best of 111 kg after two good lifts before he survived few nervous moments in clean and jerk. He failed in his first two attempts but managed a good lift in his last chance to rise to the top half of the table.

Gururaja hailed from Karnataka and expressed his happiness over winning silver at CWG 2018 on the first day. He is a low-ranking Indian Air Force employee who faced many hardships and with a tiny bit of luck. Gururaja’s father is a truck driver and the weightlifter aspired to be a wrestler for the longest time before he was pushed to weightlifting by a watchful coach who saw potential in him.

The third place was taken by Sri Lanka’s Lakmal Chaturanga (114+134).