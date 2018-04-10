CWG 2018: Shooter Heena Sidhu wins gold in women’s 25m pistol event

Indian shooter Heena Sidhu won gold medal in women’s 25m pistol event and set a world record in the CWG 2018 on Tuesday.

Heena Sidhu aged 28 years shot a final score of 38 and claimed the top honour against her rival Elena Galiabovitch of Australia.

This is the second medal for Heena Sidhu as she won silver in the 10m air pistol event behind 16-year-old compatriot Manu Bhaker. She kept a total effort of 234 at that time.

In the pistol events, defending silver-medalist Gagan Narang stood in the seventh place while the debutant Chain Singh stood in the fourth position in the 50m rifle prone event at the Belmont Shooting Centre.

Gagan Narang was qualified third for the final with a score of 619.4 and went out after the first stage of elimination.