Delhi school bus accident : One dead, 17 injured after milk tanker collides with school van

A seven year old girl killed and 17 other students were injured when a milk tanker collided with a school van near Kanhaiya Nagar metro station in Northwest Delhi today morning.

The school van was filled with students belonging to two different schools in Keshavpuram. The deceased girl was identified as Garima and the injured students were shifted to different hospitals for treatment.

The drivers of both the milk tanker and the school van were detained. Police are investigating the reason for the cause of the accident.