Engineering student runs car over cobbler sleeping on pavement in Hyderabad

An engineering student driving a white Skoda Octavia car ran over the cobbler who was sleeping on a pavement.

The cobbler died after he was run over by a speeding car and was taken to Gandhi Hospital where he died of his injuries.

The engineering student was accompanied by three of her friends when the accident took place on late Sunday night. The students aged between 19 and 21 years of age and were returning from a party. The police are checking out whether it was a case of drunk driving.

The accident happened in DAE colony in Kushaiguda area in Hyderabad. The Skoda Octavia car crossed the road divider and hit the footpath on the other side of the road.

The deceased cobbler was identified as Ashok Kumar from Malkajgiri. His body will be handed over to his family members after post-mortem.

The students belong to Sri Nidhi Engineering College in Hyderabad. A case has been filed and they were taken to women’s police station. They were identified as Ishanyapathi Reddy, Srujana Kowta, Amrutha Bharathi and Harika Reddy. Police are checking the CCTV footage in that area.