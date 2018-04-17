Explosion occurs near Indian embassy camp office in Kathmandu

An explosion occurred near Indian embassy camp office at Biratnagar in Kathmandu on Tuesday morning and no one suffered injuries in that explosion near temporary camp office.

Minor explosion was reported at around 8:20 PM on Monday that created a hole on the compound wall of the embassy camp. The wall is toward the secluded rear area of the main office building.

The office was set up by India in 2015 during the floods in Nepal and north Bihar and is operational since that time.