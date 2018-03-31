Farhan Akhtar sings I dont know song for Mahesh Babu in Bharat Ane Nenu

Bollywood actor, film maker and musician Farhan Akhtar makes his debut as a singer in Telugu film Bharat Ane Nenu that features Mahesh Babu and Kiaara Advani under the music director Devi Sri Prasad.

Farhan Akhtar has lent his voice to Mahesh Babu in his upcoming political drama Bharat Ane Nenu. The song is titled as ‘I don’t know’ that makes his debut in Tollywood.

Mahesh Babu earlier worked with Farhan Akhtar’s MARD initiative in Telugu that aims to raise social awareness against rape and discrimination against women.

Mahesh Babu thanked Farhan Akhtar on his social media and wrote: “Thank you, @FarOutAkthar ?? Simply loving it!! Welcome to the Telugu Film Industry ????”.

I don’t know song from Bharat Ane Nenu is an introduction sequence of Mahesh Babu’s character in the film. The song is a fast beat song and catchy. Bharat Ane Nenu teaser becomes the second most liked teaser in the world.