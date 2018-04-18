Fire breaks out in two garment godowns in Gulab Shah Market in Mumbai

A major fire broke out in two garments shops in Gulab Shah Market in suburban Kurla in Mumbai.

No casualties were reported in the fire accident and efforts are being made to douse the flames. The garment godowns were located in a ground plus three structures in Gulab Shah market in Kurla West.

Eight fire engines rushed to the spot along with water tankers to put off the flames.

A Mumbai fore brigade chief said that they received information about the fire accident at the shop at around 9:18 PM on Tuesday night and the fire brigade personnel along with the fire fighting teams rushed to the spot. The fire was confined to the godowns and the exact cause of the fire is not known immediately.