Fire breaks out on Kesari sets featuring Akshay Kumar, Salman’s Bharat in trouble!

Fire broke out on Akshay Kumar starring Kesari’s sets due to a blast, just ten days before wrapping up of the film in Wai.

The Kesari shooting sets got damaged in the fire along with the cameras in the blast, but luckily there were no reports of any casualties on the site.

Akshay Kumar was not present at the site when the blast happened and he was last seen playing volley ball on Sunday near his home in Juhu beach.

The film’s producers have to bear the loss as they have to recreate the sets and to get the required equipments.

Kesari is based on the Battle of Saragarhi. At first the film was to be produced by Salman Khan and Karan Johar, but Salman Khan backed out due to differences. After that Akshay Kumar got himself injured in the sets while he was shooting for the climax scene after which he had to go easy on his shots.

Interestingly, a tweet suggested that the blast and the fire might be a conspiracy and it hints at Salman Khan starrer Bharat may also get into trouble.