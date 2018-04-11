Former Chhattisgarh minister & senior BJP leader Hemchand Yadav passes away

Former Chhattisgarh minister and senior BJP leader Hemchand Yadav died in the early hours of Wednesday at AIIMS hospital in Delhi.

Hemchand Yadav aged 60 took his last breath at around 1:00 am. He was admitted in AIIMS, Delhi for treatment of stomach-related problems.

Hemchand Yadav is survived by his wife, two sons and two daughters. Yadav’s last rites will be performed in his home town Durg on Thursday.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh, Governor Balramjidas Tandon and state BJP chief Dharamlal Kaushik expressed their condolences on Hemchand Yadav’s death.

Hemchand Yadav contributed to overall development of Chhattisgarh and was always with people in their good and bad times.

Chief Minister said the state had lost a famous mass leader who strived hard for the uplift of the downtrodden.

Hemchand Yadav made an entry into politics by being elected as an MLA from Durg in 1998 (undivided Madhya Pradesh) and twice again in 2003 and 2008.

Hemchand was part of Raman Singh Cabinet from 2003 to 2013 over a period of ten years and served the state as the minister of labour, water resources, panchayat and rural development and higher education.