Former US first lady Barbara Bush aged 92 passes away

Former US first lady Barbara Bush passed away on Tuesday at the age of 92. She was the only woman to see her husband and son sworn in as the US President.

Barbara Bush triggered an outpouring of praise for the matriarch of a Republican family once at the apex of American politics.

A statement was issued from the office of George HW Bush that reads: “A former first lady of the United States of America and relentless proponent of family literacy, Barbara Pierce Bush passed away Tuesday, April 17, 2018 at the age of 92,”. Barbara Bush was married to George Bush for 73 years.

Barbara Bush was considered as the rock at the center of one of America’s most prominent political families. She became the wife of US President and also the mother of another US President George W Bush and to Jeb Bush, who was a former Florida governor and onetime presidential aspirant.

Barbara Bush met her husband-to-be for the first time at the age of 16 when she was a school girl and he was a student at an elite preparatory school in Massachusetts. They got married in 1945 when he was on leave from wartime service as a naval officer. They have six children.

Barbara Bush was the first lady from 1989 to 1993 and embraced the cause of universal literacy and also laid foundation for family literacy.

Tributes are being poured in to honor the life of Barbara Bush and President Donald Trump hailed her as an Advocate of the American family. He added: “Amongst her greatest achievements was recognizing the importance of literacy as a fundamental family value that requires nurturing and protection,” and “She will be long remembered for her strong devotion to country and family, both of which she served unfailingly well.”

Barbara Bush son Jeb wrote: “I’m exceptionally privileged to be the son of George Bush and the exceptionally gracious, gregarious, fun, funny, loving, tough, smart, graceful woman who was the force of nature known as Barbara Bush”.

Barabara Bush’s grand son George P Bush tweeted: “I will miss you, Ganny—but know we will see you again”.