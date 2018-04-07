Germany car attack : Many dead, 30 injured after car drives into crowd

Several people died and around 30 people were injured when a car ploughed into crowd in the western German city of Muenster on Saturday as reported in the local media.

Many people died after the incident and it is yet to be confirmed whether it is an intentional attack. The car driver also shot himself and died in the attack.

Public were warned to stay away from inner city areas by police. Police and fire fighting vehicles clustered around the street.

Armed police were deployed and the officers are carrying out the investigation to know about the motive of the attack. Police suspect it as a possible terror attack as the car driver ploughed into the pedestrians and later he shot himself.