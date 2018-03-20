Great Mills High School shooting : 2 injured, attacker shot

In another incident of shooting in United States, a student opened fire on fellow students at Great Mills High School in St Mary’s County in which two students were critically injured before he was shot by a campus security officer.

The Great Mills High School shooting took place in St Mary’s County which is about 70 miles south of Washington. The shooting at Great Mills High School was confirmed by the sheriff’s office and requested the parents not to approach the campus in its twitter post.

The attacker shot male and female students at Great Mills High School before he was attacked by the security officer. All the three of them are in critical condition at hospitals. It is yet to be confirmed as whether the attacker was shot by the security officer or wounded in another kind.

The reason for the attack is not clear and sheriff said that they did not know about the relationship and also about the motive of the attack.

Gun violence has been on rise in the US with shootings taking place at US school and colleges. In a recent incident, 17 students and faculty were killed in a rampage at Florida high school.

This shooting took place amidst a national debate which is going on about school shootings in the United States after attack at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida on February 14, which was the deadliest mass shooting at a US high school.