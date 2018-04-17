Hyderabad teenage girl dies in a bus accident in Iran while on pilgrimage

Hyderabad girl died in a road accident while on a pilgrimage to Iran when the bus in which they were travelling met with an accident on Sunday.

The girl was identified as Kusum Fatima aged 13 years of Yakutpura. She was on her pilgrimage to Iran with her grandmother and left for Iran on April 10.

The bus was carrying 18 passengers from Yakutpura which met with an accident on Sunday. One other person is also critically injured in the accident.

The child’s relative, Hussain Jaffery said that the bus was on its way to Tehran from Masaq and hit a divider and verred off the main road into a ditch.

The injured person is Abdul Ali aged 35 years and was leading the pilgrim group. Kusum’s last rites will be performed in Iran itself. The pilgrim group has submitted no-objection certificate to the consulate in Iran for it.