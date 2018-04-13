IIT Delhi student found hanging from ceiling, commits suicide in hostel

An IIT Delhi student was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his hostel room on Friday morning as he committed suicide by hanging himself.

The IIT Delhi student was identified as Gopal Maloo, an MSc Chemistry student. He was a resident of Hoogli, West Bengal. He was living at the Nilgiri Hostel and he hung himself from the ceiling fan on Friday morning.

It was reported that Gopal Maloo consumed sleeping pills on Wednesday and was admitted in Safdarjung hospital and was later discharged.

The reason behind Gopal’s decision for suicide is not known and further investigation is still on.