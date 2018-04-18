Ileana D Cruz expecting first child with hubby Andrew Kneebone, yet to be confirmed

As per the latest reports, it is being rumoured that Ileana D Cruz is expecting her first child with boy friend Andrew Kneebone.

The news has started to spread after Ileana’s husband Andrew posted a beautiful photo on his social media account in which Ileana D Cruz was relaxing in a bathtub, he captioned the picture saying “@ileana_official having time some sweet time alone, kind of (sic)”.

Ileana was recently spotted promoting her latest release, Raid in which she wore very loose outfits, which initiated the rumotfits, which initiated the rumpoting her latest release, Raid in which she wore very loose outfits, which initiated the rumpursurs that she was pregnant.

Ileana and Andrew did not react to the rumours and it is not confirmed yet.