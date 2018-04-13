Indian family missing in US feared washed away in floods

Indian family has been missing in the US since April 5 and now it is feared that their car might have got washed away in the floods.

As per the latest news, it is reported in local media that a car similar to that in which Sandeep Thottapilly and his family were travelling on their way from Portland in Oregon to San Jose in California had been found from the flood waters.

Sandeep Thottapilly hails from Gujarat and is residing in California, US with his wife and two kids.

The news of Indian family missing in US has shocked their family members and relatives and efforts were being carried out to trace the missing family and are awaiting confirmation on what happened to the four of them.

Sandeep Thottapilly, his wife Soumya and their kids Siddhant and Saachi were on their way to San Jose in a maroon colour Honda Pilot car and their communication with their relatives in Valencia stopped suddenly.

California Highway Patrol Officer, William Wunderlich said that the police are trying to figure out the family search and still working to know whether the car which was found was the one in which the family was travelling in. He further said that the police received reports of a vehicle collision near the Eel river on April 6.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj tweeted that she sought a report on the incident from the consul general in San Francisco.