Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik expecting first child

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza is expecting first child with her husband, Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik as she is due in October this year.

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary on April 12. Sania Mirza is out of action due to a jumper knee issue since October 2017, posted a picture in twitter that suggest that she is pregnant.

Sania Mirza’s father and coach Imran confirmed the news that Sania Mirza is pregnant and will become mother soon in October.

At the beginning of 2018, Sania Mirza said that she was hoping to make a comeback to tennis competitions at the French Open. She added that their child would keep surnames of both of them at the recent Goa Fest 2018.

Sania Mirza said: “Today I will tell you a secret. My husband and I have spoken about it and we have decided that whenever we have a child, the child will have Mirza-Malik as a surname and not just Malik. So that’s where we stand as a family including my husband. He actually wants a daughter,”.