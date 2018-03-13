Intermediate student going for exam stabbed to death in broad daylight in Hyderabad

A second year intermediate student was stabbed to death when he was on his way to write his exams in broad daylight on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Sudheer Elagala aged 19 and he was brutally murdered at around 8:30 AM in Kukatpally area. Sai, friend of Sudheer’s brother was dropping him off at the examination centre and Sudheer was pillion rider when this murder took place.

Sai and Sudheer were residents of Moosapet area in Hyderabad and they were on their way to the examination centre when they were chased by four people on Kukatpally Road.

Sai said that everything took place within seconds and Sudheer tried to escape from them and boarded a moving school bus, but the four persons pulled him out and killed him mercilessly.

The four men were armed and attacked Sudheer with machetes. The KPHB area was jammed and there was heavy traffic jam in the area and all were shocked to see the murder in public. The four people left the weapons there itself and fled from the scene after Sudheer collapsed immediately after a powerful blow on his neck. One of the four attackers could not run and he was caught by the public and a traffic constable.

The accused people were identified as Mahesh, Teja, Naveen and Krishna. Mahesh was detained and three others are still at large.

Sudheer died on the spot due to deep cuts on his neck and his head. N Bhujanga Rao, Assistant Commissioner of Police of Kukatpally area said that it was an act of vengeance over a petty issue.

Police suspect it as a case of personal dispute that led to the murder.

A case has been registered under the section 302 of IPC and Arms Act.