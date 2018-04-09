Kangra tragedy : 27 school children die after bus falls into gorge

In an unfortunate incident, 27 students of 30 died after a school bus fell into a gorge in Kangra district in Himachal Pradesh.

Govind Singh Thakur, Himachal Transport Minister told a news agency that: “Thirty, including 27 children, die as school bus falls into gorge in Kangra district,”.

As per the reports, the driver of the school bus lost control of the bus on a sharp curve and bus fell into a gorge and came to rest in the middle of the hillside.

Few students are still trapped in the bus. The students belong to Wazir Ram Singh Pathania Memorial Public School studying in class five and below.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Jairam Thakur announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for the family of the accident victims. Thakur said that he ordered for magisterial probe in this accident.

Rescue operation is being carried out at the accident gorge with the help of local people.