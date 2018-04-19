Karan Johar to have his wax statue at Madame Tussauds in London

The great news in Bollywood is that Karan Johar will have his wax statue at Madame Tussauds in London later this year.

Karan Johar’s top film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai will complete two decades this year and he has another reason to celebrate this year. Karan Johar is going to the the first ever film maker to have his was statue at Madame Tussauds in London and to get honoured and to enter the world renowned attraction.

Karan Johar is the uniwue and wonderful personality and he has been the extremely popular personality that his fans and visitors often enquired about.

Karan Johar was measured for his was statue and the procedures have begun and it will take six months to watch the wax statue.

Karan Johar is known for his talent and career and he is very much an exciting and entertaining personality so his wax statue is being planned to kept with other iconic international wax figures.

In addition to his statue, his figure will not be just launched in one city but will head out on tour across Asia to bring his many fans all over the world to get a chance to experience him being waxed.

Karan Johar expressed his happiness in his twitter page.