Katni-Chaupan passenger train derails in Madhya Pradesh, six injured

Five coaches of the Katni-Chaupan passenger train derailed at around 10 PM on Saturday night between Salhna and Piparia Kalan stations in Madhya Pradesh, injuring six passengers.

The passenger train derailment took place about 30 km away from the Katni railway station as reported by the Railway Protection Force Inspector Virendra Singh.

The passenger train derailment news was confirmed by the West Central Railway’s Chief Public Relation Officer Gunjan Gupta. The further details about derailment are yet to be known.

A relief train had reached the accident spot after the train derailed after six passengers were injured in this incident. The reason for derailment is still unclear.