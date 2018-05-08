Kerala CPM leader Kannipoyil Babu hacked to death near Kannur

A local Kerala CPM leader was hacked to death at around 9 PM on Monday night nearby Palloor in Mahe, in the borders of Kannur district.

The deceased CPM leader, Kannipoyil Babu was a local committee member of the CPM. He was returning home when he was hacked to death.

Even though Babu was rushed to a nearby hospital, he died. The Left party has alleged that the RSS and BJP were behind the attack of the Babu and called for the strike in Kannur district and Mahe on Tuesday.

Mahe is located between Thalassery in Kannur district and Vatakara in Kozhikode district and is and enclave of Puducherry.