Kerala engineering students dies in saddle sore bike challenge

A 21-year old Kerala engineering student died while he was trying saddle sore bike challenge, an extreme two-wheeler riding challenge.

The deceased was identified as Midhun Khosh, a final year student of the Nehru Engineering College at Pambady in Palakkad district. He died on Wednesday when his bike rammed into a lorry near Chitradurga on the Bengaluru-Pune National Highway at around 4 AM.

Midhun died on the spot when his 250cc Honda CBR 250R Repsol Edition motorcycle slammed into a lorry which was ahead of him and he applied sudden brakes. A case of rash and negligent driving has been filed against the lorry driver.

In the saddle sore challenge, the aim will be to ride a two-wheeler for around 1500 km in 22 hours.

The police told the information provided by Midhun’s family that he had craze for speed bike riding and took part in saddle sore challenge. The Saddle Sore Challenge was conducted by US-based organization named Iron butt Association.

Midhun left for Saddle Sore Challenge on Tuesday evening and he told his mother that he was going to Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu.

Police recoverd a sketch of the route map oh his planned trip – Palakkad-Bengaluru-Pune from his home in nearby Ottapalam and he carried with him some jottings on the risks involved, emergency equipment and eatables like chocolates etc.