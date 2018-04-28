Mahesh Babu, first superstar to get wax statue at Madame Tussauds

Mahesh Babu is all set to have his wax statue at Madame Tussauds in London and he shared his happiness himself in his twitter post.

Prabhas’s character in Baahubali was the first Telugu film character to get a wax statue at prestigious Madame Tussauds. And Mahesh Babu is the first actor to get his wax statue there.

Mahesh Babu expressed his happiness at the honour and he thanked the artists for the attention.

Mahesh Babu was recently seen as Chief Minister in Bharat Ane Nenu film and became a big hit. Mahesh Babu is enjoying his success and is also interacting with KT Rama Rao about the theme of the film which gives a message to the audience.

Recently, Karan Johar announced that he is going to get his wax statue at Madame Tussauds, which will be ready in six months.