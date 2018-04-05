Malayalam actor Kollam Ajith aged 56 passes away of health issues

Malayalam actor Kollam Ajith who was popular for his negative roles in 1990s Malayalam movies passed away at a private hospital in Kochi on Thursday as said by his family members.

Kollam Ajith was admitted to the private hospital 10 days back for his health problems. He acted in film industry for three decades and acted in around 500 films, mostly in Malayalam and few movies in Tamil and Hindi.

Ajith began his career with Paranu Paranu Paranu, a 1984 hit movie by ace Malayali director Padmarajan. He became famous as a Malayalam film industry’s permanent villain for his role in highly successful movie Irupathaam Noottaandu, 1987 movie featuring Mohanlal. After that film, he was chosen as the first choice for villain roles.

Kollam Ajith’s last rites will be performed later in the day after taking his body to Kollam.