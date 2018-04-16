Megastar Chiranjeevi turns down Rahul Gandhi’s offer for post in Congress party

It seems Chiranjeevi decided to quit politics completely, he was previously busy in Congress party activities and now he is utilizing his most of the time on movie shoots.

While Chiranjeevi’s brother Pawan Kalyan founded Jana Sena Party and is now fully engaged in politics now. Chiranjeevi said that he would spend time for the party after he finished his films.

Chiranjeevi did not take part in any party meetings and agitations. Chiranjeevi was not present in any meeting or agitation which was going on recently which was organized by AP Congress Committee on the special category status issue.

According to latest reports, Congress president Rahul Gandhi spoke to Chiranjeevi and fixed a meeting. During their meeting, Rahul Gandhi offered a prominent post to Chiranjeevi when the AICC was reshuffled. But Chiranjeevi said that he could not continue in active politics as he is busy in his films, but will continue in the party.

Chiranjeevi has two films in his hand now and after finishing them, he will have time for the party activities.

Congress leaders are expecting him to participate in the next election campaign. They said that whether the actor is active or not in politics, he will remain as a Congress leader.