Memu Saitham Episode 13 : Ram Charan to help orphans by selling lemonade

Ram Charan Tej is all set to be seen in episode 13 of Memu Saitham and the Rangasthalam actor will be seen selling lemonade in hot summer to help orphans this week.

Memu Saitham has turned out to be the most successful program on Telugu small screen as the show is focusing on to help the needy people who hail from marginalised section of the society.

Memu Saitham hosted by Lakshmi Manchu features celebrities every week who turn common man for a day and earn a hard day’s living to donate to the needy person who comes for the show to get financial support.

Memu Saitham season 2 has seen celebrities like Anushka Shetty, Rakul Preet, Keerthy Suresh, Allu Sirish, Dr M Mohan Babu, Sandeep Kishan, Jaya Sudha, Naveen, Hebah Patel, Naga Shaurya, Boyapati Srinu, Nivetha Thomas etc.



In this week episode of Memu Saitham season 2, Ram Charan decided to take part in the show and he will be seen giving relief for the customers from the sun by selling lemonade. The promo was recently released by the channel. The channel posted on its twitter page: “To help hundreds of orphans to lead a healthy and happy life, none other than actor Ram Charan Tej has come forward. Watch him on Memu Saitham Season 2 this Sunday at 8:30 pm,”.

Memu Saitham season 2 is aired every Sunday at 8:30 PM.