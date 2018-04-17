Minor girl raped by cousins in Warangal Amaravati Nagar colony

We are coming across sexual assault news daily and now a case was reported in Warangal in Telangana.

In a shocking incident, a five year old girl was raped by her cousins in Amaravati Nagar colony in Warangal and the incident came to light only after her parents complained to the police on Sunday night.

The girl was taken for medical examination that revealed that the girl was sexually assaulted and resulted in internal injuries.

When the girl was questioned, she said that her two cousins sexually assaulted her when she visited their home. Her cousins are also minors.

The girl added that she was even beaten by them to stay calm during the assault. They also threatened her not to tell about the incident to any one afterwards. Police arrested both of them, one of the accused in 17-year old engineering student and other person is 16 year old polytechnic student. They were arrested on Monday and are booked under Pocso Act and other relevant sections of IPC.

The incident took place two months ago and in the complaint, the girl’s parents said that, she complained of irritation in her private parts and was taken to doctor.